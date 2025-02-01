Why You Should Opt For One Large Steak When Cooking For A Crowd

If you're getting ready to entertain a group of people for dinner, steak is always a crowd-pleasing choice. However, cooking up delicious meat for a lot of guests can quickly make you feel like a harried chef in a restaurant. How can you serve up a scrumptious feast without overtaxing yourself? For expert tips on successfully serving steak to a crowd, we turned to Chef Angelo Sosa, of the newly opened restaurants Tía Carmen and Carmocha in Indian Wells, California, as well as of Kembara and the original Tía Carmen in Phoenix, Arizona.

When accommodating a large group, Sosa advises to serve food family style, i.e. placing large portions of food on the table and letting guests serve themselves, rather than plating individually for each person. "A large steak format suits this style the best," Sosa explained. Cooking one big steak and slicing it for others to help themselves — instead of using individual cuts — will let you focus on cooking one piece of well-executed beef, and significantly reduce your stress in the kitchen.

Purchasing a large cut that weighs, for instance, 42 ounces, will still yield a good-sized portion of meat for each guest when served family style: six ounces per person for a group of seven. If your dinner party is larger, you can simply prepare two large steaks, which is still much easier than cooking 12 or more individual cuts of meat.