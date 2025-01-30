Bring Stale Bread Back To Life With An Easy Reheating Trick

Whether you want a satisfying sandwich or a side to soak up some pasta sauce, there are few things more disappointing than finding your beautiful baguette or bread loaf has gone stale. However, you needn't let that get in the way of your mouthwatering meal. All you need to do to soften up hard bread is put your microwave to work.

Breathing new life into your bread requires a little water, whether you use the microwave, oven, or another heating appliance. For singular bread slices or small-to-medium chunks and loaves, just wrap them in a moistened paper towel and nuke them for about ten seconds. After that, your bread should be soft again and ready to join your culinary creations. That being said, if you want to restore the crunchiness on the outside, too, you can also use your toaster, toaster oven, or oven after the bread is finished taking a whirl in the microwave. Just heat it up for a few minutes until it reaches your desired level of crispiness.

The one caveat here is that your bread won't stay soft forever, so use it up fast. From the moment you bring back a dried-out bagel for a breakfast sandwich or revive a hoagie roll, the clock is ticking — it will eventually revert back to its previous state of staleness.