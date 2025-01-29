Why You Should Think Twice Before Eating Snow

Snowfall is one of those events that interrupts the mundane and reminds us of the magic of everyday life. Sometimes, it encourages us to indulge children (and maybe our inner child) in some snowy fun as an escape from normality. However, despite how surreal the experience of snow may feel, the very real consequences of eating certain types of snow are important to keep in mind. Experts have long debated the risks associated with eating snow, and there are specific circumstances where you might want to skip the "snow cream" altogether.

Snow is enjoyable — unless it starts to affect your health. With bacteria present both in the air and on the ground, even the "freshest" snow can pose health risks if ingested. As snow falls, it has the ability to trap air pollutants, such as black carbon and car emissions — something many city dwellers are well aware of.

A 2020 study published in Environmental Science & Technology demonstrated that even the most "pristine" regions of the world contain traces of pesticides and pollutants in the snow, so your hometown is likely no exception. Once snow settles on the ground, it may absorb undesirable toxins, ranging from pesticides to animal waste. Even if you believe that being the first one outside to collect the freshest snow will protect you, it may actually be worse. The first hours of snowfall tend to attract microplastics and other unwanted impurities. Yikes!