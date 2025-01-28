Can Alcohol-Filled Chocolates Actually Get You Drunk?
The idea of getting tipsy from alcohol-filled chocolates might sound appealing, but it's not very realistic. Most of these chocolate treats contain a minuscule amount of alcohol, usually around 2 to 5%. To reach a blood-alcohol content (BAC) anywhere near the legal driving limit, you'd need to eat a huge quantity of these chocolates, and you'd likely experience a major sugar rush or an upset stomach before feeling any effects from the alcohol. In short, these chocolates are more about flavor.
Typical recipes for alcohol-filled chocolates use a small amount of liquor compared to the other ingredients. One recipe might use two tablespoons of raspberry liqueur for 32 chocolates, while another uses a quarter cup of liquor for an entire pound of chocolate. This means each individual chocolate has a low alcohol content. A standard liquor serving in the United States is 1.5 ounces. With only a quarter cup (two ounces) of liquor spread across roughly 32 chocolates, each chocolate has less than 0.1 ounces of liquor.
You'd have to eat a large number of chocolates to get the same amount of alcohol as in a single shot. Factors like body weight and even genetics can change how the body processes alcohol, and the amount of alcohol in each chocolate varies based on the type of liquor and how it's made. Similar to eating bourbon balls, you're more likely to feel the sweetness and richness of the chocolate before any effect from the alcohol.
The best chocolate and alcohol pairings
Mixing chocolate and alcohol can create delicious flavors. When done right, the two will work well together. The strong, slightly bitter taste of dark chocolate goes well with full-bodied spirits like whiskey or cognac. The caramel and nutty flavors in bourbon are a good match for the richness of dark chocolate, especially those with a higher cocoa content (70% to 85%).
The earthy notes in cognac or whiskey bring out the chocolate's roasted flavors. If you're pairing dark chocolate with whiskey, try to find ones with nutty or spicy flavors. Milk chocolate has a sweeter, creamier taste that goes well with lighter spirits like rum or the type alcohol in Baileys Irish Cream. The caramel and vanilla tastes in Irish cream balance the sweetness of milk chocolate. White chocolate is the sweetest and goes well with fruity liqueurs or dessert wines. The flowery tastes in gin or the sharpness of blanco tequila make the sweetness of white chocolate stand out. The sugary taste of white chocolate is also a good match for the fruity tastes in sweet wines like a chenin blanc, which features notes of honey, or a Brachetto d'Acqui, with raspberry undertones.
How much alcohol is used in these chocolate pairings can change depending on the type of chocolate and alcohol. It's a good idea to start with a small amount and add more to taste. You can also use traditional ale-infused truffles recipes, or a chocolate ganache to add a bit more variety to your chocolate treats.