Can Alcohol-Filled Chocolates Actually Get You Drunk?

The idea of getting tipsy from alcohol-filled chocolates might sound appealing, but it's not very realistic. Most of these chocolate treats contain a minuscule amount of alcohol, usually around 2 to 5%. To reach a blood-alcohol content (BAC) anywhere near the legal driving limit, you'd need to eat a huge quantity of these chocolates, and you'd likely experience a major sugar rush or an upset stomach before feeling any effects from the alcohol. In short, these chocolates are more about flavor.

Typical recipes for alcohol-filled chocolates use a small amount of liquor compared to the other ingredients. One recipe might use two tablespoons of raspberry liqueur for 32 chocolates, while another uses a quarter cup of liquor for an entire pound of chocolate. This means each individual chocolate has a low alcohol content. A standard liquor serving in the United States is 1.5 ounces. With only a quarter cup (two ounces) of liquor spread across roughly 32 chocolates, each chocolate has less than 0.1 ounces of liquor.

You'd have to eat a large number of chocolates to get the same amount of alcohol as in a single shot. Factors like body weight and even genetics can change how the body processes alcohol, and the amount of alcohol in each chocolate varies based on the type of liquor and how it's made. Similar to eating bourbon balls, you're more likely to feel the sweetness and richness of the chocolate before any effect from the alcohol.