Stop Tossing Out Stale Bagels And Use Them In Your Next Salad

Whether you've made your own easy three-ingredient bagels at home or picked up a few at the bakery, chances are you've encountered a dried-out bagel or two. Even when stored properly, these breakfast staples tend to go stale quickly. While you can try reviving bagels with a bit of water and a warm oven, it's unlikely you'll restore them to their original grandeur. However, that doesn't mean they're destined for the trash. As long as they're free of mold, a dry bagel can be repurposed into a tasty topping for salads.

All you need to do is drizzle some olive oil onto sliced, stale bagels, then sprinkle on dried seasonings. Salt and pepper are essential, but consider basing your other seasonings on what pairs well with your favorite salad dressing. Garlic, oregano, and basil complement the flavors of a traditional Italian vinaigrette, while cayenne pepper powder or red pepper flakes add some heat that works perfectly with ranch dressing. These spicy options could also work with blue cheese, but savory spices like onion powder or umami mushroom seasoning would also blend well with the dressing's funky flavor.

After seasoning your bagel slices, bake them in the oven until they're crispy. Once cooled, break them into pieces, and voilà — you have bagel croutons! Store them in an airtight container, and sprinkle them on your salads throughout the week.