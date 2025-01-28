Can You Safely Drink Expired Tea Bags?

Most of us have at least a few tea bags lurking in our cupboards or pantries — even if you're not a regular tea drinker, chances are you bought some the last time you were sick. If you end up ill again or just in need of a hot drink, and you reach for those bags only to find they've expired, are they still safe to consume? The answer is usually yes, but there are definite downsides to drinking old tea.

Expired tea is almost always safe to drink, as the dates on the package are more indicative of quality and the strength of the flavor, rather than potential health hazards. One notable exception is if you open the canister or box and find that your tea bags have mold on them. In this case, they should all be tossed into the garbage can, including any bags that don't have visible mold — you're not seeing spores that could be lurking in all the bags kept in the same container.

Tea bags can last anywhere from six months to two years if stored properly, so you do have quite some time to finish them. But if you discover that your box is a bit old, you should go to the store for fresh bags if you can. For one, new tea will just taste better. Even the most casual tea drinker can detect the more vivid aroma and flavor of a fresh product. More surprisingly, tea can even lose some its health benefits if it's old or not stored properly.