The Rare Honey That Has Hallucinogenic Properties

You can find pretty much anything on the black market: car parts, blood diamonds, other unsavory unmentionables, and even honey. If you thought the only problem to look out for at the grocery store was the growing list of counterfeit honey (but don't worry — there's an easy way to tell if it's fake), look out for the stuff that could make you mad. That's right — someone call Bill and Ted for their next adventure because there's a honey out there that'll make you trip.

You likely won't find "mad honey" as it's wittingly called in your local Costco next to the wildflower and raw varieties. But, beekeepers in Washington beware. Unlike the poppies on the way to the Emerald City in "The Wizard of Oz," the real-life Emerald City has a different flower to watch out for, the state flower — Rhododendron, the source of the madness. Rhododendrons are a common sight in wetter climates with acidic soil like the Pacific Northwest and the United Kingdom.

The main producers of mad honey are in Nepal and Turkey, which makes sense as the rhododendron plant is native to Asia — as well as Europe and North America. But don't worry — not all rhododendrons can produce this intoxicating sweetener.

The hallucinogenic effects of the honey are due to the neurotoxins, called grayanotoxins, produced by the vibrantly colored blooms that are then digested by bees who make the honey. Side effects include lowered heart rate, euphoric sensations, and numbness — hallucinations occurring when consumers ingest larger servings. Mad honey is also speculated to be an aphrodisiac – a much less flatulent option than baked beans, if we're being honest — and is even used for medicinal purposes in parts of Asia.