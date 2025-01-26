Instantly Upgrade The Flavor Of Your Steak Dish With One Briny Spread
Nothing beats a tender and juicy steak dressed in a flavorful, zesty topping. You can boost your next steak dinner with all kinds of sauces, but those who like a heartier topping over thinner condiments, tangy olive tapenade is the perfect choice. The briny flavor of olives paired with rich olive oil and garlic imparts both flavor and moisture to perfectly-cooked steak with ease.
To achieve the best flavor, cook up the best cuts of steak with a rich taste, such as ribeye, filet mignon, or strip sirloin. Once you've cooked your beef, prepare the tapenade. Combine green or Kalamata olives, capers, olive oil, garlic, and lemon juice in a food processor. Feel free to use additional punchy ingredients, like anchovies or sun-dried tomatoes. Pulse the mixture intermittently until you have a rough mixture of small chunks. From there, add in any fresh herbs you like and pulse an additional one or two times.
When it comes to pairing your steak with olive tapenade, you have a few different options. If you plan on using your grill, try poking holes in your steak, seasoning it, and then massaging a small scoop of tapenade into the meat before firing it up. This ensures your steak is brimming with tangy flavor from start to finish. Alternatively, just season and cook your steak to your desired doneness and spread on the tapenade before serving.
More ways to add zesty flavor to your next steak
Feel free to alter the flavor of your tapenade by adjusting the base ingredients. For a less salty, intense taste, blend Kalamata olives with a mixture of fresh and dried mushrooms. This earthy mushroom spread gives your steak a more mild, yet deeply savory flavor upgrade. You can also ditch the olives altogether and make a roasted red pepper tapenade blended with jarred artichokes, garlic, parmesan cheese, fresh herbs, and olive oil.
There are more ways to enhance the flavor of perfectly-cooked beef, with or without the tapenade addition. For a complementary topping, serve your steak with marinated tomatoes or a smear of basic basil pesto on top. Some juicy tomatoes can cut some of the tapenade's deep, funky notes. Not into olives? You can also serve the meat with a homemade chimichurri sauce made of fresh parsley, oregano, garlic, red wine vinegar, and olive oil. This green sauce is light and refreshing, balancing your steak's rich and meaty flavor.
To ensure ultra-flavorful results from the start, you can also use briny tapenade ingredients to make a delicious meat marinade. Before cooking, soak tougher steaks like flank or hanger in a mixture of olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and pureed olives. As another option, marinate your steak in pickle juice so it absorbs the tangy, salty taste and gets tenderized by the acidic brine.