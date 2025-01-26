Instantly Upgrade The Flavor Of Your Steak Dish With One Briny Spread

Nothing beats a tender and juicy steak dressed in a flavorful, zesty topping. You can boost your next steak dinner with all kinds of sauces, but those who like a heartier topping over thinner condiments, tangy olive tapenade is the perfect choice. The briny flavor of olives paired with rich olive oil and garlic imparts both flavor and moisture to perfectly-cooked steak with ease.

To achieve the best flavor, cook up the best cuts of steak with a rich taste, such as ribeye, filet mignon, or strip sirloin. Once you've cooked your beef, prepare the tapenade. Combine green or Kalamata olives, capers, olive oil, garlic, and lemon juice in a food processor. Feel free to use additional punchy ingredients, like anchovies or sun-dried tomatoes. Pulse the mixture intermittently until you have a rough mixture of small chunks. From there, add in any fresh herbs you like and pulse an additional one or two times.

When it comes to pairing your steak with olive tapenade, you have a few different options. If you plan on using your grill, try poking holes in your steak, seasoning it, and then massaging a small scoop of tapenade into the meat before firing it up. This ensures your steak is brimming with tangy flavor from start to finish. Alternatively, just season and cook your steak to your desired doneness and spread on the tapenade before serving.