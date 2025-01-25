What Kind Of Alcohol Is Hpnotiq?

With a stylishly sleek bottle, Hpnotiq is a liquor made from fruit juice, French vodka, and a touch of cognac. Its strikingly blue hue grabs your attention, drawing you to it before welcoming you for a sip. Its flavor features prominent notes of passionfruit, pineapple, and citrus that are carried by cognac, bringing depth to its taste. It has a light mouthfeel and tropical flavors that are not overly sweet, making it enjoyed easily as a shot or on ice. Although it would need to be paired with a partner that's equally as bold in flavor like a budget-friendly cognac, Hpnotiq is a great partner in a mixed drink.

Its creator, Raphael Yakoby launched Hpnotiq in 2001 after finding inspiration in a perfume bottle in Bloomingdale's. Since then, the fruit liquor has found itself at nightclubs and promoted by hip-hop artists like Fabolous and Missy Elliot. It's even received numerous accolades including the Gold Medal at the International Wine and Spirits Competition and at the 2020 SIP Awards. The popular spirit has also gained prominence at award shows like the Oscars, Grammys and Country Music Awards. While it was originally conceived in Long Island, Hpnotiq is now bottled in France and imported by its new owner, Heaven Hill Distilleries.