The Quicker Method For Ripening Avocados Without A Paper Bag

We've all been there — dreaming about avocado toast while holding a stubbornly unripe avocado. Unfortunately, left to its natural process, an avocado can take days to ripen, often leaving you with a fruit that's either a little too hard or a little too mushy if you don't get the timing just right. But fear not. There is a trick to speed up the process and get the creamy, spreadable texture you're craving. If you're short on time and you don't have a paper bag handy (a popular method), there are two household appliances that are about to save the day.

Who would have thought it, but your faithful oven is actually the secret weapon for ripening avocados fast. Simply preheat your oven to 200 degrees Fahrenheit, wrap your avocado tightly in aluminum foil (this step is crucial because it traps the heat and moisture, helping the fruit soften evenly), and place the foil-wrapped avocado on a baking sheet. After letting the avocado heat for 10 or 15 minutes, gently squeeze it. If it gives slightly, it's ready to use in the perfectly seasoned avocado toast of your dreams. If it doesn't feel right, stick it back in the oven for a few more minutes.

While this method might not exactly mimic the slower natural ripening process, it's a total lifesaver when you're racing against the clock. The texture might not be exactly the same, but it's pretty darn close. And if you need a whole bunch of avocados ripened at once, the oven's got your back. Just make sure to keep an eye on them so they don't actually get baked.