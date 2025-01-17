What's The Difference Between Marzipan And Fondant?

Have you ever wondered what pastry chefs use to make such ornate decorations? Or how they make almost lifelike cake toppers that are obviously made from something other than frosting? Naturally, bakers have all manner of tools in their belt, and two of the most common for decorating are marzipan and fondant. Whether creating a base layer of color or sculpting a bust of a happy couple on their wedding day, marzipan and fondant can be used to add dimension to pastries — but only if you know what each of them does.

Both marzipan and fondant have a malleable consistency that lends themselves to various baking techniques. You can roll them out into a thin sheet to cover a cake and make a smooth surface, making them an ideal alternative to a messy layer of icing. Their pliable texture also means you can fold drops of colored dye into them like frosting. The only difference is a more solid decoration to work with unlike frosting that to melt or mush. Yet, while they have similar functions, it's important to know how marzipan and fondant differ. The main things to consider are their different tastes, due to their main ingredients and textures which, although more similar than frosting, make them better suited for different baking needs. So, quit trying to upgrade your canned frosting and get to know these baking staples for true mastery in the kitchen.