How To Choose The Right Salad Dressing For Your Bed Of Greens
Salad is one of those special dishes that can be dressed up or down depending on your needs. Looking for something fresh and vibrant as a side dish for a heavier main? Try a garden salad. Need a bed of crisp veggies to host a protein-packed lunch bowl? Chicken Caesar salad is right there. Hungry for something simple but hearty? Try an avocado-massaged kale salad. No matter what you're looking for, there is an awesome salad recipe that will fulfill the requirement. But crafting these tasty bowls full of flavor is more complex than it might seem. After all, there are so many different kinds of lettuce, yet not every dressing is a perfect match for each green.
For expert advice on how best to pair popular salad greens with complementary dressings, Food Republic spoke to Chef David Kirschner, the CEO and Founder of dineDK Private Dining. The expert laid out six different styles of greens and the dressing pairings that will best match the veggies' specific flavors and textures — so next time you are wandering down the dressing aisle, keep these handy tips in mind.
Radicchio or endive need bold flavors
Radicchio is a colorful chicory green (though it's often red or purple) that has a sturdy, almost cabbage-like texture, providing a hearty crunch and slightly bitter flavor to salads. Endive is also a member of the chicory family — although its leaves are slightly softer and shaggier than radicchio, and it provides a slightly more subtle bitterness to dishes.
According to Chef David Kirschner, both of these bitter greens pair well with "creamy or sweet dressings with assertive flavors [that] will help to balance the bitter nature of the radicchio or endive." He said, "Think anchovy laced creamy dressings or a vinaigrette using thick, deeply flavored aged balsamic."
Butterhead or green leaf lettuce requires a delicate hand
Butterhead lettuce is easily recognizable for its wide leaves and soft texture. The green gets its name for its buttery, slightly sweet flavor. You might mistake green leaf lettuce for romaine, but its mild taste and texture more closely resemble butterhead lettuce, placing both in a similar category when choosing the right salad dressing. Both are great lettuce choices for wrapping sandwiches and burgers, but they can truly be the star of the show when used in a fresh, verdant salad.
Considering how light and delicate the leaves of these greens are, chef David Kirschner told Food Republic that, "light citrus, herby vinaigrettes work best or a thin creamy dressing can work as well." The examples of this type of dressing that Kirschner gave us include crème fraîche vinaigrette or a lemon and mustard vinaigrette.
Boston lettuce also needs soft but bright flavors
Boston lettuce (sometimes called Boston bibb), a type of butter lettuce similar to plain old bibb, is often compared to Butterhead due to its wide, green leaves that are soft in texture and mild in flavoring. However, it also offers a yellower, slightly crunchier texture as you get closer to the base of the lettuce head. The flavor is slightly nutty and sweet, with that same buttery aftertaste as other forms of butter lettuce.
For this unique style of green, you'll want to reach for either a light vinaigrette or a thin, creamy dressing. Chef David Kirschner told Food Republic, "A soy-lime vinaigrette or a lemon yogurt dressing would be delicious." If the dressing is too dense, it could weigh down the lettuce and offer up a soggy, unpleasant bite.
Give romaine lettuce a punch of flavor
Romaine is an extremely popular type of lettuce, known for its versatility. The dark green leaves are mild and sweet while the vein on each leaf provides a signature crunch and slight bitterness that balances out beautifully when paired with the right dressings. Romaine is also the best green for making charred salads thanks to its sturdiness.
According to chef David Kirschner, assertive dressings are the ideal match for romaine. He shared, "Of course, Caesar dressing is the perfect pairing. I also love a cilantro-lime vinaigrette or chipotle-spiked ranch dressing served with it." If your dressing has a very intense flavor or a thick texture, romaine lettuce will most often rise to the challenge without losing its structure or flavor.
Iceberg lettuce begs for oomph
If you are looking for a salad with extra crunch, iceberg is a great choice for your base. Chef David Kirschner noted that this type of lettuce is extremely mild in taste, but it provides a firm and rigid texture that can handle all those extra heavy toppings and dressing in your salad.
Considering its subtle flavor and crisp bite, creamy dressings with intense flavors are the right choice for salads with iceberg lettuce. Chef Kirschner suggested, "A funky blue cheese dressing (such as with a wedge salad) is my favorite, but a classic Thousand Island laced with pickle brine would be lovely too."
To add extra pizazz to your classic Thousand Island dressing, just mix in a teaspoon of brine and perhaps a dash of Worcestershire sauce. You'll have something with punch that takes iceberg to new heights.
Peppery arugula craves a touch of sweetness
Arugula is an interesting type of green that is actually more closely related to mustard than lettuce. Unlike mild choices like iceberg or romaine, arugula has a very distinct flavor that is both peppery and nutty. Despite its bold flavor, its leaves are soft and light in texture and can be weighed down by heavy dressings.
If your preferred green is arugula, Chef David Kirschner advises opting for a dressing that will help tame its vibrant flavors. "Pairing [arugula] with a honey-balsamic dressing or herb-buttermilk dressing that has a touch of agave in it will help balance out the salad." Subtle sweetness will help tame that bright peppery bite, giving you a deliciously sharp salad.