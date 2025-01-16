Quevos: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

Have you ever finished a snack that was promoted as a health-conscious choice, only to find it was full of all the ingredients you were trying to avoid? Zack Schreier and Nick Hamburger felt the same, so they set out to provide a snack option suitable for all kinds of diets.

Quevos are pita-style egg white chips created by the pair of best friends, who wanted to provide a snack focusing on protein and fiber. Schreier, a Type 1 diabetic, said the idea came from his personal struggle to find a healthy, but still delicious, snacking option after his diagnosis. After a successful Kickstarter that raised about $72,000, the duo founded the Quevos brand in Chicago. Schreier and Hamburger began selling in retail the year after their Kickstarter, in 2018. Though they found success in physical stores, by 2021, 80% of their sales were online.

Quevos had a decent production cost and a profitable price, but the founders' ultimate goal was to eventually sell the business. To build a brand worth purchasing by a nationwide snack provider, they needed to secure outside assistance. Toting an impressive percentage of five-star reviews, a unique product, and a drive to grow their business, the friends decided to go on "Shark Tank." But did any of the Sharks get super egg-cited for Quevos on Episode 11 of Season 12?