Do Olives Go Bad And How Long Should They Last?

For guaranteed freshness, keep unopened liquid-packed olives in a cool and dark place in your kitchen, like the pantry or a cabinet. Temperature control is super important to get right too. Unopened jars of olives are best stored at room temperature, not reaching above 75 degrees Fahrenheit. Once opened, olive jar lids should be tightly resealed to keep them safe from exposure to oxygen (big spoiler alert) before being placed in the refrigerator. For dry olive lovers, storing them in the refrigerator in an airtight container is the best way to keep them fresh. It is also useful to keep in mind that the 'use by date' on the side of your jar of olives is more of an indicator of quality rather than safety, according to the USDA. For extra longevity though, freezing olives is an option too. Keep olives liquid or brine-free and place them in an airtight, freezer safe container for up to six monthsand remember to lay them flat in the freezer.

However you choose to store your olives, it's important to know how to spot olives that can't be saved. Looking out for signs of mold, discoloration, or an off-putting odor will help protect you from ruining your dish with spoiled olives. Another way to detect any gone-bad olives is to check for signs of rusting, damage, or leaking from the can or jar plus signs that the jar is about to 'bulge' open. It's best to discard of these olives right away and find some that live up to their delicious reputation.