The FDA Could Be Making Major Changes To Nutrition Labels. Here's What To Know

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) might soon change the appearance of food labels to more clearly inform consumers about the nutrition information in packaged foods and drinks. A proposal introduced on January 14, 2025, would require food manufacturers to clearly label the amounts of sodium, added sugar, and saturated fat on the front of product packaging within three years if approved. The labels would rate these three nutrition facts as "low," "medium," or "high," depending on how much sodium, sugar, and saturated fat each product contains.

Why these three nutrition facts specifically? According to the FDA News Release, "A large body of research indicates that a major contributor to this problem is excess consumption of saturated fat, sodium and added sugars." The FDA's efforts to provide additional information on product labels aim to reduce chronic diseases like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes by educating consumers and encouraging changes in eating habits.

The proposed labeling would be in addition to the currently required nutrition facts label, which was created by Burkey Belser in 1994. If the change is approved, some experts speculate that manufacturers may also reconsider the amounts of sodium and sugar in their products to avoid receiving unfavorable ratings. However, there has been significant pushback from opposing groups concerned about the unintended consequences this new labeling could create.