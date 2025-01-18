Add One Smoky Seasoning And Your Steak Will Taste Restaurant-Worthy

Have you ever ordered a steak at a restaurant and felt like it just had a little something extra? While every place has its secrets, smoked salt is a reliable addition to your spice cabinet that can help you achieve that same next-level taste with minimum effort.

Smoked salt is large-grain salt — such as sea, flake, or kosher — with enough surface area to absorb plenty of flavor. It's smoked with bark-free wood for up to two weeks to create its signature flavor which changes significantly depending on what kind of wood is used. Liberally season the exterior of your raw steak and press lightly to ensure the individual flakes stick on to the meat. For extra credit, air drying your steak in the fridge while it's coated in smoke salt not only gives you a better seared crust, it also gives the salt some time to seep its flavors into the meat.

Steaks like strong, bold seasonings, so pick a salt smoked with hickory, mesquite, walnut, or oak. However, if your recipe is better suited to lighter flavors, cherry and apple woods are readily available at most stores. The strength of a wood's flavor is especially important to keep in mind once you start expanding outside of using smoked salt just for steaks. Once you start exploring those possibilities, you may want to keep different varieties on hand tailored to your favorite recipes.