Whatever Happened To Lone Star Steakhouse?

When a restaurant chain is shutting down, it doesn't simply shutter the doors of every location all at once. Most chains die out slowly over time, leaving fans to wonder years later: What happened to their favorite eateries? Lone Star Steakhouse & Saloon is one American chain that has sadly fallen out of favor, mainly due to financial hardships. It was a Western-themed fast casual spot specializing in affordable steak, ribs, and dipped sandwiches. The chain was founded in 1989 by Jamie Coulter in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and quickly expanded from there, reaching peak popularity in the 1990s with over 260 locations in 39 states.

Lone Star lacked the dark ambiance of fancy steakhouses, but made up for it with a distinctly Texan charm. Locations were known for offering buckets of free peanuts to customers, who were encouraged to just toss the shells onto the ground once they were done. The staff was also known to break out into line dances, shuffling across the peanut-riddled floors.

Unfortunately, nearly all Lone Star Steakhouse locations in the U.S. shut down by 2018. The final nail in the company's proverbial coffin was a long time coming, as the last few locations in states like Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, and North Carolina struggled to hold on for years before eventually succumbing to closures. It's a tale that might remind you of why the similar Ponderosa Steakhouse chain shut down.