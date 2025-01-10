Why Turkey Eggs Aren't As Popular As Other Varieties

When I was young, my mom worked for a local turkey farm, so I've actually had the rather uncommon experience of eating the super-large eggs that come from the go-to Thanksgiving bird. Most people have never seen a turkey egg, much less eaten one, and the reason — as with many things in the world — is financial.

If you had the option of readily buying turkey eggs, you might or might not conclude that you prefer them to the chicken variety. But lack of availability is the key reason turkey eggs aren't popular — they've never had a chance to be. And, very likely, they never will.

The overall cost of turkey egg production, paired with a low egg output, makes it financially unfeasible for farmers to commercially market the eggs. It makes much more sense, economically, to raise the birds for their meat.

Depending on the variety of bird, turkeys are ready for butchering beginning at about four months old, whereas they don't begin laying eggs until about seven months old. During that extra window of time, factor in the higher general cost of feeding and housing turkeys in a commercial production setting, couple it with that low egg yield (turkeys lay about one-third fewer eggs annually than their smaller fowl cousins), and they're literally worth more dead (on a platter) than alive (and producing eggs). This is the reason you'll always find the flesh of turkeys for sale in a supermarket, but you'll virtually never find their eggs in your local grocery store.