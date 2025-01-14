The Biggest Mistake People Make When Plating Food

One of the biggest differences between home-cooked meals and something you'd get in a restaurant is visual appeal. People often eat with their eyes first, so even if you've followed a recipe to a T, nobody's going to take a photo of your prize-winning pot roast and put it on Instagram if it's simply piled on the plate. A trained chef puts a lot of thought into plating, so we reached out to Richard Sandoval, the visionary behind Richard Sandoval Hospitality for a few pointers.

The chef, restaurateur, entrepreneur, television personality, cookbook author, brand ambassador, and philanthropist has opened more than 60 restaurants on four continents, so you can trust him when he says to keep it simple. "One of the biggest mistakes is overcrowding the plate, which can overwhelm the diner," he explained exclusively to Food Republic. "Prioritize balance and allow negative space to frame the dish. Resist the temptation to include too many elements — less is often more."

If you're just beginning to experiment with proper plating, Sandoval said to start by placing the main component of the meal first, then build the rest of the look around it. "Balance color, texture, and proportion across the plate," he said. "Use odd numbers for garnishes to create a dynamic look."