What's Really In Cannoli Filling?

Cannoli (plural of cannolo) are a classic Italian dessert that showcase the irresistible combination of a crunchy shell and creamy filling. You can find them everywhere from specialty bakeries to grocery stores, and served after meals or at the breakfast table with a cup of espresso. Since they are a relatively simple dessert, it's imperative to nail the filling.

Cannoli are believed to have originated in the Palmero and Messina regions of Sicily during the time of the Moors. These treats were even previously named cappelli di turchi, "Turkish hats," harking back to the Arabic influence behind the recipe. Over the centuries, cannoli have evolved into a crunchy pastry shell traditionally stuffed with a mixture of ricotta, powdered sugar, and typically a main flavoring like cinnamon or citrus fruits. Today, this sweet is common across Italy and is particularly popular during the holidays of Carnevale and Christmas.

The cannoli shells are a pretty standard dough recipe without much divergence amongst regions or households, but the filling varies greatly depending on who is making it and where. The traditional Italian filling base is sheep's milk ricotta, but it's also common in the United States to use cow's milk ricotta or even the ever versatile mascarpone. The latter, which became the norm for Italian immigrants who couldn't find sheep ricotta stateside, can be used for the entirety of the filling (like in these homemade pistachio cannoli) or half-and-half with ricotta. Then, the mixture is flavored as desired with spices, nuts, fruits, and extracts, before being piped into the shells.