Why Cornstarch Is A Key Ingredient For The Perfect Batch Of Cookies

If you've ever wondered how to achieve that signature pillowy softness that makes cookies irresistible, the answer might just be cornstarch. Cornstarch is one of the most popular and versatile thickening agents that you've likely already come across. It is the secret weapon for decadent Italian hot chocolate and an ingredient worth sprinkling into your scrambled eggs to make them better. For Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, cornstarch is not only a useful addition to consider but also the secret weapon for the soft and chewy cookies you've been trying to perfect.

Littley told Food Republic that when added to your cookie-making routine, cornstarch is guaranteed to make an impression. "Cornstarch helps bind the dough and creates a tender, delicate crumb by reducing gluten development," Littley explained. Cornstarch tenderizes gluten and serves as an almost pure starch that increases liquid absorption in a dough mixture. The less liquid is there in the dough, the more difficult it is for gluten to form in the first place.

Chef Littley also noted that omitting cornstarch completely would mean losing some of the ultra-soft texture. The appeal of using cornstarch is that it prevents cookies from spreading out while baking, which keeps them dense and soft rather than thin and crisp. This is what leaves you with that signature soft texture to sink your teeth into.