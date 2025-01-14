Out Of Eggs? Use These Substitutes In Your Next Batch Of Cookies

When you're gearing up to make homemade chocolate chip cookies, securing the necessary ingredients is essential. While some foodies might believe cake mix is crucial for bakery-style cookies, ingredients like eggs tend to hold more value. If you find yourself fresh out of eggs, you'll be relieved to know there are plenty of egg substitutes for every occasion. Thankfully, Chef Dennis Littley, the recipe expert behind Ask Chef Dennis, recently shared his favorite egg substitutes for baking delicious cookies with Food Republic.

"The best substitutes for eggs in cookies depend on the texture you're aiming for," Chef Dennis said. Eggs typically add moisture and structure to baked goods, while also acting as a subtle leavening agent that gives cookies a perfectly chewy consistency. "Flaxseed meal mixed with water (a 'flax egg') is great for chewy cookies, while unsweetened applesauce or mashed banana adds moisture but can create a slightly cakier texture," Chef Dennis explained.

To make a flax egg, simply mix one tablespoon of ground flaxseed with three tablespoons of water and let the mixture thicken in your refrigerator for roughly 15 minutes. Alternatively, use ¼ cup of mashed banana, applesauce, or pumpkin puree for each egg. While flaxseed has an earthy, nutty taste, moisture-rich alternatives like banana and applesauce have sweeter, fruitier flavors. Carefully consider whether these substitutes complement the other ingredients in your cookie recipe before using them.