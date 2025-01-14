Out Of Eggs? Use These Substitutes In Your Next Batch Of Cookies
When you're gearing up to make homemade chocolate chip cookies, securing the necessary ingredients is essential. While some foodies might believe cake mix is crucial for bakery-style cookies, ingredients like eggs tend to hold more value. If you find yourself fresh out of eggs, you'll be relieved to know there are plenty of egg substitutes for every occasion. Thankfully, Chef Dennis Littley, the recipe expert behind Ask Chef Dennis, recently shared his favorite egg substitutes for baking delicious cookies with Food Republic.
"The best substitutes for eggs in cookies depend on the texture you're aiming for," Chef Dennis said. Eggs typically add moisture and structure to baked goods, while also acting as a subtle leavening agent that gives cookies a perfectly chewy consistency. "Flaxseed meal mixed with water (a 'flax egg') is great for chewy cookies, while unsweetened applesauce or mashed banana adds moisture but can create a slightly cakier texture," Chef Dennis explained.
To make a flax egg, simply mix one tablespoon of ground flaxseed with three tablespoons of water and let the mixture thicken in your refrigerator for roughly 15 minutes. Alternatively, use ¼ cup of mashed banana, applesauce, or pumpkin puree for each egg. While flaxseed has an earthy, nutty taste, moisture-rich alternatives like banana and applesauce have sweeter, fruitier flavors. Carefully consider whether these substitutes complement the other ingredients in your cookie recipe before using them.
More egg alternatives to consider
If you're looking for egg substitutes with less pronounced flavor, there are several other options. For starters, stop throwing out your chickpea water! "Aquafaba (chickpea brine) is a fantastic egg substitute that's neutral in flavor and works well for maintaining a light texture," Chef Dennis Littley told Food Republic. Use three tablespoons of aquafaba as a replacement for one whole egg. To maximize its effectiveness, whisk the brine to incorporate some air before adding it to your cookie dough.
For more neutral-tasting substitutes, use ¼ cup of plain yogurt or pureed silken tofu. Both of these options add protein, but don't contribute much to leavening. To counter this, you may want to consider increasing the amount of baking soda or baking powder in your recipe by ⅛ to ¼ teaspoon for a better rise.
Other effective substitutes include ¼ cup of buttermilk, ¼ cup of carbonated water, or a mixture of water, oil, and baking powder. For this last option, combine two tablespoons of water, two teaspoons of baking powder, and one teaspoon of vegetable oil for every egg.
Lastly, if you're worried about how substitutions might affect the taste or structure of your cookies, consider using a packaged egg replacer from your local supermarket. These shelf-stable products, typically found in the baking aisle, are generally made from starches like potato and tapioca, along with leavening agents.