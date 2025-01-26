The Type Of Brown Sugar You Use In Cookies Matters

Brown sugar plays an important role in baking a batch of classic chocolate chip cookies. Many recipes call for a one-to-one ratio of white sugar and brown sugar to achieve optimal sweetness. Brown sugar's moisture and density also contribute to the texture of a cookie once it is baked. So, which kind of brown sugar is best for achieving a cookie that is crunchy on the outside and gooey on the inside? To get the inside scoop on all things sugar, Food Republic spoke to Chef Dennis Littley, a recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis.

Chef Dennis revealed that dark brown sugar is almost always the way to go for achieving extra-soft chocolate chip cookies with a richer flavor. "Light brown sugar has a subtler molasses flavor, while dark brown sugar adds a deeper, more robust sweetness," the expert told Food Republic. "The extra molasses in dark brown sugar also makes cookies chewier." Of course, if you prefer a crispier cookie, light brown sugar might be a better choice to avoid that extra chewy texture.

Whether you prefer light or dark brown sugar, be sure it is soft and malleable. Hardened brown sugar that has lost its moisture can be difficult to mix into your dough, leaving you with unwanted pockets of crystallized sugar. If your brown sugar has hardened while sitting in your pantry, try softening it with a single slice of bread.