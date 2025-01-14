If you're looking to make the most of your bottle of Malbec or Merlot, aerating it is the way to go. Exposing the wine to air can help bring out the wine's flavor and aroma while helping to eliminate or mitigate any harsh notes that may otherwise overpower it.

One of the easiest ways to expose the wine to air is to swirl it. However, sommelier Doreen Winkler, founder of Orange Glou, the world's only wine store and subscription service dedicated to orange wines, warns against over-aerating. "The point of swirling wine is to aerate it, which will open the wine up and get the aromas to come out. It is possible to over-aerate wine — too much swirling can oxidize the wine and affect the flavor, and it can make the wine too warm," Winkler told Food Republic.

If you've ever been disappointed by a vino that's turned vinegary, you're already familiar with wine that's overly aerated — coming into contact with air for too long can cause the wine to go bad. However, in less extreme cases, you may find that over-aerated wine simply loses its oomph. Instead of delivering complex fruity, herbaceous, floral, or leathery notes, it may just fall flat. Worse, if it gets warm, it can become bitter and the taste of alcohol may overshadow the wine's other flavors. That said, Winkler advised against not swirling at all: "Not enough swirling and you won't get much of the aromas and flavors."