The Practical Reason Green Cardamom Is Bleached

Cardamom, or the Queen of Spices, is renowned for its warm flavor that features in both sweet and savory dishes around the world. White cardamom is a bleached version of green cardamom. It is usually bleached to provider baked goods and desserts a whiter color. It is mostly used in Scandinavian and northern European regions but brings depth to whatever it's added to.

Bleaching the cardamom pods from green to white also alters the taste — some say it mutes the potent green cardamom taste and others suggest it sweetens it. The practice allegedly became commonplace when cardamom was transported from Asia to Scandinavia centuries ago. The cardamom pods became significantly lighter due to sun exposure while traveling by boat. This preference for lightening green cardamom became an ongoing tradition that still exists today.

These days, there are several methods for bleaching green cardamom. Some methods bleach dry cardamom pods while others favor fresh pods. Soaking fresh green cardamom in processed solutions is one way to attain the white cardamom color. Otherwise, dry green cardamom pods may be bleached in sulfur dioxide, hydrogen peroxide, or soap nut water.