Moonshadows And Other Popular Malibu Restaurants Have Been Lost To Ongoing Fires
On Tuesday, January 7, California's Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as wildfires spread across Los Angeles County, threatening the lives and livelihoods of its residents. Sadly, many landmark restaurants located in LA have already been lost. You may be wondering if the top steakhouses in Los Angeles or Keith Lee's favorite LA eateries are okay.
One establishment that has fallen victim to the fires is Moonshadows — a beautiful seaside restaurant located in Malibu that was beloved by locals and tourists alike. The restaurant was established in 1966 and gained massive popularity for its unique seafood dishes with fusions of Asian, Italian, and American cuisines. Moonshadows is known to many as the scene where Mel Gibson received a DUI back in 2006.
The fine dining eatery has been reportedly destroyed by the Palisades Fire, a blaze that has expanded over 17,000 acres across Malibu through Santa Monica. CNN has described it as the "most destructive [fire to] ever to hit Los Angeles County." Moonshadows official Instagram account reposted dozens of stories of customers who shared their condolences to the owners and employees, saddened to hear that such a pillar of the community has been destroyed.
At the time of writing, there are five active wildfires affecting the LA region. The fires remain mostly uncontained and have placed approximately 130,000 people under evacuation orders. Five people have lost their lives, and thousands more are at risk of losing their homes, businesses, and community structures like Moonshadows.
More iconic restaurants impacted by the LA wildfires
Moonshadows is not the only iconic restaurant located in Malibu to have succumbed to the ongoing wildfires. Reel Inn, a classic eatery located off of Pacific Coast Highway specializing in seafood, confirmed on Instagram that the location has been directly impacted by the blaze. The restaurant shared that all employees remain safe, and they have hopes of rebuilding in the future although they are "unsure what will be left" of the restaurant after the fires are contained. Reel Inn's neighbor Cholada Thai has also been affected, along with local favorites like Malibu's Rosenthal Wine Bar and Patio and Gladstone's seaside restaurant. Gelson's Market, an upscale grocer with ready-to-eat meals served in its kitchen, has lost its Malibu location.
Many restaurants that have not been impacted directly by the wildfires are offering assistance to those who have been displaced. Yeastie Boys Bagels has parked its many food trucks across multiple evacuation centers and is offering free sandwiches and water to individuals in need. Beverly Hills eatery Crustacean, known for its Vietnamese fusion cuisine, is offering free pho and garlic noodles to LA residents. Venice pizzeria Fiorelli's Pizza shared via Instagram that it is accepting donations to continue providing free food to individuals affected by the wildfire, as well as those currently fighting it. Many more Los Angeles eateries are offering first responders free food and deep discounts as a show of support for the community.