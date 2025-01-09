Moonshadows And Other Popular Malibu Restaurants Have Been Lost To Ongoing Fires

On Tuesday, January 7, California's Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as wildfires spread across Los Angeles County, threatening the lives and livelihoods of its residents. Sadly, many landmark restaurants located in LA have already been lost. You may be wondering if the top steakhouses in Los Angeles or Keith Lee's favorite LA eateries are okay.

One establishment that has fallen victim to the fires is Moonshadows — a beautiful seaside restaurant located in Malibu that was beloved by locals and tourists alike. The restaurant was established in 1966 and gained massive popularity for its unique seafood dishes with fusions of Asian, Italian, and American cuisines. Moonshadows is known to many as the scene where Mel Gibson received a DUI back in 2006.

The fine dining eatery has been reportedly destroyed by the Palisades Fire, a blaze that has expanded over 17,000 acres across Malibu through Santa Monica. CNN has described it as the "most destructive [fire to] ever to hit Los Angeles County." Moonshadows official Instagram account reposted dozens of stories of customers who shared their condolences to the owners and employees, saddened to hear that such a pillar of the community has been destroyed.

At the time of writing, there are five active wildfires affecting the LA region. The fires remain mostly uncontained and have placed approximately 130,000 people under evacuation orders. Five people have lost their lives, and thousands more are at risk of losing their homes, businesses, and community structures like Moonshadows.