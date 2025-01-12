Why You Should Buy Small Fish Whole

Choosing the freshest fish at the store can be a difficult task, especially if you aren't sure what signs to look for. In order to get expert advice on choosing fish for sushi and more, Food Republic spoke to Chef Cheng Lin of Shota Omakase in Brooklyn, New York. The pro chef strongly recommends skipping pre-cut fish fillets and reaching instead for a whole fish, if the species is smaller and manageable in size.

The reason behind this rationale is that buying a whole fish allows you to better inspect its freshness. "You can look for clear, bright eyes, shiny skin, firm texture, and [an] ocean-like, but not fishy, smell," Chef Lin said. Cloudy eyes, sunken-in skin, and discolored scales are signs that fish has been left out for a while or improperly stored. While the simple sniff test for choosing fish might still work, you can't look for these visual indicators when the head, scales, and tail have been removed in the butchering process.

For the best shopping experience possible, the expert also advises shopping for a whole fish at groceries and markets that have a reputation for offering high-quality seafood. A specialized fishmonger will have a larger selection than your local grocery store, and the employees at a seafood market will also likely have more extensive knowledge on different types of fish. They can assist you with choosing the right product — especially if you are new to buying and preparing fish whole.