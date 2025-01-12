The Whipped Ingredient That Makes Mashed Potatoes Fluffier And Creamier
Rich, buttery mashed potatoes are a delicious complement to almost any meal, and an easy canvas for whatever flavors you desire. But if you're looking for a mash that is both fluffy and creamy, you're going to want to go beyond just milk and butter. Whipped cream is a tasty ingredient that will change the way you make mashed potatoes, giving them an incredible light and velvety texture.
Now, to be clear, we're not talking about just mixing in whipping cream or heavy cream as-is. You'll want to make unsweetened, homemade whipped cream, and it's not that hard to do. Pour the cream into a bowl, and whisk until soft peaks form — they will briefly hold their shape and then fall to the side as the whisk is lifted. Be gentle, as beating the cream for too long can deflate it and make it clumpy, ruining the intended effect on your mash. Next, mash your cooked potatoes with milk and butter and then carefully fold in the whipped cream. The result is super airy, extra buttery, and smooth as silk.
Notably, at 30% butterfat, products labeled "whipping cream" are lighter than heavy cream (which is 36% butterfat). These two dairy products are generally considered to be interchangeable in recipes like this one. However, your mashed potatoes may turn out slightly lighter with whipping cream and slightly richer and thicker with heavy cream.
More tricks for the best fluffy mashed potatoes
There are ways to make your whipped cream-infused mashed potatoes even fluffier. Firstly, you have to figure out the best spuds for thick vs. fluffy mashed potatoes. For airy results, the classic russet (or Idaho) potato is key. High in starch, russets are able to absorb more moisture, so they won't get thin or runny when mashed and mixed with the cream. Just be careful not to mash them for too long, or you'll have an overly starchy, goopy paste.
Additionally, for the fluffiest mashed potatoes, don't boil them in water. Try steaming your potatoes to prevent them from getting overly watery and falling apart during a hard boil. Just cube and steam them until they're easily pricked with a fork. You can also steam them in chicken stock or another broth to add more flavor.
Finally, warm your milk and butter before mixing them with the potatoes. Warmed ingredients mix more easily into the mash, and less mixing means less breakdown of starches and more airy, velvety goodness. However, this same tip doesn't apply to the whipped cream. Cream has to be very cold to whip up properly, and most of us know that whipped cream collapses in warm environments, whether it's in a cup of cocoa or a hot kitchen. Keep the cream cool before and after whipping so that it only melts when you mix it into the mash, creating a silky, cloud-fluffy texture.