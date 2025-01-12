The Whipped Ingredient That Makes Mashed Potatoes Fluffier And Creamier

Rich, buttery mashed potatoes are a delicious complement to almost any meal, and an easy canvas for whatever flavors you desire. But if you're looking for a mash that is both fluffy and creamy, you're going to want to go beyond just milk and butter. Whipped cream is a tasty ingredient that will change the way you make mashed potatoes, giving them an incredible light and velvety texture.

Now, to be clear, we're not talking about just mixing in whipping cream or heavy cream as-is. You'll want to make unsweetened, homemade whipped cream, and it's not that hard to do. Pour the cream into a bowl, and whisk until soft peaks form — they will briefly hold their shape and then fall to the side as the whisk is lifted. Be gentle, as beating the cream for too long can deflate it and make it clumpy, ruining the intended effect on your mash. Next, mash your cooked potatoes with milk and butter and then carefully fold in the whipped cream. The result is super airy, extra buttery, and smooth as silk.

Notably, at 30% butterfat, products labeled "whipping cream" are lighter than heavy cream (which is 36% butterfat). These two dairy products are generally considered to be interchangeable in recipes like this one. However, your mashed potatoes may turn out slightly lighter with whipping cream and slightly richer and thicker with heavy cream.