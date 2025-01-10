Filipino Fruit Salad Is The 3-Ingredient Treat That Tastes Like Vacation

When you're in the mood for something tropical, you may have a hard time finding delicious recipes that come together in a flash. If you don't have time to perfect your ultimate piña colada recipe or make a key lime pie with six ingredients, try making an easy-to-assemble Filipino fruit salad. Made with canned fruit cocktail, sweetened condensed milk, and all-purpose cream, this simple dessert can be prepared in no time and boasts a bright, creamy tropical essence.

The combination of canned fruit cocktail or chopped pineapple, peaches, grapes, and cherries in heavy syrup, mixed with thick and creamy milk, creates a rich yet equally refreshing dessert. To prepare this treat at home, first drain two 30-ounce cans of fruit cocktail in a colander for at least 30 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk together seven ounces of chilled sweetened condensed milk and one eight-ounce can of chilled table cream — or heavy whipping cream — in a separate bowl.

Once the fruit cocktail is successfully drained, fold it into your milk mixture and chill the dessert for at least four hours before serving. To enhance the tropical flavor, consider adding extra ingredients like vanilla extract and shredded young coconut. Unlike dried coconut, young coconut can be purchased fresh, canned, or frozen from most Filipino markets. To incorporate this ingredient, drain it along with the fruit cocktail before assembling your salad.