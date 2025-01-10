Filipino Fruit Salad Is The 3-Ingredient Treat That Tastes Like Vacation
When you're in the mood for something tropical, you may have a hard time finding delicious recipes that come together in a flash. If you don't have time to perfect your ultimate piña colada recipe or make a key lime pie with six ingredients, try making an easy-to-assemble Filipino fruit salad. Made with canned fruit cocktail, sweetened condensed milk, and all-purpose cream, this simple dessert can be prepared in no time and boasts a bright, creamy tropical essence.
The combination of canned fruit cocktail or chopped pineapple, peaches, grapes, and cherries in heavy syrup, mixed with thick and creamy milk, creates a rich yet equally refreshing dessert. To prepare this treat at home, first drain two 30-ounce cans of fruit cocktail in a colander for at least 30 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk together seven ounces of chilled sweetened condensed milk and one eight-ounce can of chilled table cream — or heavy whipping cream — in a separate bowl.
Once the fruit cocktail is successfully drained, fold it into your milk mixture and chill the dessert for at least four hours before serving. To enhance the tropical flavor, consider adding extra ingredients like vanilla extract and shredded young coconut. Unlike dried coconut, young coconut can be purchased fresh, canned, or frozen from most Filipino markets. To incorporate this ingredient, drain it along with the fruit cocktail before assembling your salad.
Creative ways to upgrade Filipino fruit salad
Fortunately, there are several unique ingredients you can use to elevate this tropical dessert. In addition to young coconut, try adding nata de coco, a semi-solid, gel-like food made from fermented coconut water. You can also use nata de piña, which is made from fermented pineapple juice. These slightly tart and chewy cubes are available in shelf-stable jars at many Asian and Filipino grocery stores.
If you'd like to incorporate more fruits beyond the usual fruit cocktail, consider canned tropical fruit mixes, like multi-colored papaya in passion fruit juice. You can also add canned lychees, peaches, or mandarin oranges. Alternatively, try fresh fruits like pineapple, green grapes, kiwi, or strawberries.
If you're preparing for Christmas dinner in the Philippines, consider making a holiday-friendly version of Filipino fruit salad. Include one bottle of drained kaong (green sugar palm fruit) for an extra seasonal touch. You can also add a handful of maraschino cherries for a pop of red.
Finally, try adding savory ingredients for an unconventional twist. Toss a can of drained corn or small cubes of processed cheese like Velveeta into the salad. For a more savory bite, use your favorite variety of sharp cheddar cheese.