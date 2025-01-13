Can You Refreeze Fish After It's Been Thawed?

Typically considered a big no-no, it actually is possible to refreeze thawed fish. There are a few things to take into consideration before doing so, but, by and large, this practice is safe and can help avoid unnecessary food waste.

Thawing involves allowing a frozen food item to warm up again and melt any ice in and around the item. The most common way of doing this is to leave the frozen food on the counter or in the fridge. Best practice dictates thawing fish in the fridge as this keeps the process slow and steady, without temperature fluctuations, as would be the case on the counter. This method takes longer but keeps your goods out of the temperature danger zone (40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit).

In order to refreeze the thawed fish, it can't have been out on the counter for more than two hours. This time shrinks to just one hour if the ambient temperature has passed 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperature changes promote bacteria growth — even if the fish is sealed.

Another condition is that fish has to be refrozen within two days of the initial thawing (whether on the counter or in the fridge). Keep in mind that once fish has thawed, it sits in its water until cooked. The longer you leave the fish in this state, the mushier the texture will become. Refreezing this and thawing once more will likely result in a slightly softer texture, so it is best to refreeze as soon as you know you won't eat the fish right away.