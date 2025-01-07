Jimmy Carter's Favorite Cut Of Steak And How He Liked It Served
Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, was known for his 2002 Nobel Peace Prize, growing up in Plains, Georgia, and humble beginnings in a family of peanut farmers and serving in the Navy. While he passed in December of 2024, his memory lives on — in his accomplishments and the things he loved, including steak. His favorite cut of steak is a sirloin steak. More specifically, a 12- to 14-ounce two-inch thick steak broiled medium-rare.
Some reports say he loved eating this steak with a generous portion of cornbread. Other documents show this steak was often paired with a side salad that featured Roquefort dressing. Roquefort is a type of blue cheese, and if you want to eat like Carter but are unsure of his choice of cheese, there are blue cheese alternatives for those intimidated by the mold. Who can argue with a simple and yummy meal of quality succulent steak, and a creamy, tangy, yet cheesy salad? It goes without saying that Carter was a relatively simple man when it came to the foods he loved. Some of these things included good cheese or a cheese ring made by his wife Rosalynn, butter spread on crackers, classic Southern foods, and of course, the hearty sirloin steak that you can recreate on your own.
How to make your own Presidential steak
To make your own presidential meal to honor President Carter, you'll want to learn about the best cuts of steak and how to cook them. When cooked this way at such a high temperature, the meat stays juicy inside while the top gets slightly crisp. As a rule of thumb, your steak will be done quickly — taking no more than 15 minutes of broiling. To reach the medium-rare mark, like Carter's preference, you'll want to cook it to an internal temperature of 130 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Once it's reached this temperature, honor the 39th President further by celebrating his love for dairy.
The answer: Dress up your steak with a healthy portion of herby compound butter right on top after broiling, and let the butter soak into the meat. Ensure you let the meat rest (lightly covered with foil to keep it warm) for up to around half the time it took to cook, allowing the meat's juices to redistribute throughout the steak for a succulent bite. Add some cast iron skillet cornbread, and you'll have a broiled sirloin steak dinner that would've made Jimmy Carter very proud.