Trying To Eat Less Meat? Make It The Side, Not The Star

The dishes you already make on the regular can be easily revamped to feature less meat. If your household likes weekly meatloaf night, for instance — not surprising since meatloaf is America's favorite dinner — it's super easy to reduce the amount of beef in the dish. Meatloaf already includes fillers and binders, so simply increase the nonmeat ingredients. Veggies like grated raw potato and finely chopped carrots and zucchini incorporate seamlessly into a meatloaf mixture, simultaneously reducing the meat content and increasing veggie intake. This same approach can be applied to meatballs, like slow cooker Italian turkey and zucchini meatballs, and burgers. Your family will likely never notice they're consuming less than usual! In fact, you can skip the meat entirely and make meatless meatballs with ricotta cheese.

Have a fun kebab night, stacking extra veggies in between the meat pieces. You can fill out the meal with the best side dishes to pair with kebabs, and nonmeat protein can be brought into the mix with an element like Argentinian provoleta. This is a thickly sliced provolone-type cheese (though aged provolone can be used) cooked right on the grill, wrapped in a strip of zucchini or thin slice of bacon for a meltier result; it can also be quick-cooked for about three minutes on each side, which gives it a solid, meat-like consistency that is absolutely delicious.

An array of other filling dishes can incorporate meat without using it to excess. A cheesy, veggie-rich casserole can hold just enough to give adequate protein balance. The carby elements in a stroganoff, shepherd's pie, or pad Thai will fill up you and your dinner companions with less meat. Pies, stews, stir-fries, and salads are some other great vehicles for satisfying hunger with just enough meat.