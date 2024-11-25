Reinvent Your Favorite Pasta With A Hot Pan Technique

If you're looking for ways to liven up plain spaghetti, look no further than spaghetti all'assassina, a dish that has taken the internet by storm. This charred pasta has been around since the early 1960s, thanks to a restaurant called Al Sorso Preferito in Puglia, Italy. Its invention actually happened accidentally when one of the cooks burnt the bottom of a spicy spaghetti dish. Instead of throwing it out, the rest of the chefs tried it and really loved the crunchy parts. Soon they began serving it to guests, and found customers requesting more spice and, surprisingly, more char.

Also known as burnt spaghetti, spaghetti all'assassina indeed burns the noodles and sauce in a hot pan until the pieces of the pasta are nice and crispy. But don't worry, you aren't blackening it completely — the point is to get a beautiful char throughout the dish to deepen the flavor in a unique way. The sauce also reduces over the intense heat and concentrates in flavor, while becoming thicker and clinging to the noodles. Today, there are tons of variations and recipes all over the internet, whether it's TikTok, Instagram, or food blogs. While this dish is traditionally made with spaghetti, you can choose other great pasta shapes for your particular sauce and make this with any style of noodle, if you really want to.