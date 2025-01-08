How To Freeze Radishes So They're Ready To Use At Any Time

Radishes are useful for adding crunch to salads or garnish to otherwise unexciting side dishes. The appeal of radishes truly lies in their versatility. They can be enjoyed raw, grilled, roasted, pickled or in a humble radish sandwich, as Jacques Pépin likes it. While radishes may entice fiber-seeking eaters and lovers of fancy salads, knowing how to maintain and preserve them might be a little bit of a mystery. If storing your extra radishes in a bowl of water is your current go-to method for preservation, it might be time to try something simpler. The answer to managing your radish overflow may be to store them in the freezer.

The first step is to prepare the radishes by trimming the roots, taking off the leaves, and rinsing them with cold water. Avoid peeling the radishes if you want to enjoy the snappy texture. Similarly, it's best to slice or chop your radishes into cubes rather than leaving them whole if you're adamant on preserving the crisp texture. Next, it's best to blanch your radishes for approximately three minutes and then immediately transfer them into a bowl of ice for about two minutes. The ice will interrupt the cooking process. Afterward, pat them dry with a paper cloth, strain using a colander, and get ready to bag up your radishes in a freezer bag.