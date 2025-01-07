The Simple Addition That Lets You Enjoy Beef On A Budget
If high beef prices have gotten you down, some tried-and-true tricks can help you stretch your meat — saving money without compromising substance. One such ground beef extending hack is adding black beans into the mix. These legumes are one of the top beans you need in your pantry, and this cost-saving trick is just one more reason! The add-in will give you more burgers for your buck, thanks to the much-less-expensive beans, and you'll also get a nice fiber boost to your meal and an additional flavor.
When supplementing your ground beef, a good general rule is to substitute half of the meat called for in a recipe with the added filler. So, effectively, the quantity of beef you're working with can be doubled by adding in the same amount of black beans. You can, of course, adjust the ratio for more or less meat to suit your tastes and desire for cost savings.
To incorporate the legumes — either canned or home-cooked — mash them, but not to the point that they become a paste. There should still be substantial bean bits remaining, mimicking the meat's texture. Remember to implement an important step before adding canned beans, which is draining and rinsing them. For both homemade and canned, you should remove excess moisture before combining with the meat. Once drained, you can pat them dry with a paper towel. Alternatively, the cooked beans can be dried for a short time in an oven and then pulsed in a blender or food processor, rather than mashed by hand, before being incorporated into the ground beef.
Other ways you can extend beef
For added flavor and texture, other filler elements can be combined with the black beans, such as finely chopped onions or shredded carrots. Various additional veggies, like mushrooms, bell peppers, and cauliflower, can alternatively be chopped finely or food-processed and join the bean party, and cooked rice can be incorporated, as well. You may also want to bring an added binder into play if your mixture needs help holding together, like an egg. One egg for each pound of beef mixture is a good guideline to follow.
If you're forming burger patties, sticking them in the freezer to help them solidify prior to cooking is a helpful trick when you've added fillers, especially if you're planning to grill them. Your black bean-beef blend may fare better overall if you pan-fry it instead, and keep in mind you'll need to oil the pan since you've reduced the amount of fat in the patties.
This overall approach is essentially the same premise as the one behind making meatloaf, America's favorite dinner — adding other elements to extend and bind the meat. You'll find it works very well for burgers and other ground beef-based foods, too, when you're looking to stretch your beef and cut costs. As long as you're okay with a nontraditional final result — definitely delicious but certainly different than straight meat — you may find this alt approach delivers burgers, meatballs, and more that you like even better!