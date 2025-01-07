The Simple Addition That Lets You Enjoy Beef On A Budget

If high beef prices have gotten you down, some tried-and-true tricks can help you stretch your meat — saving money without compromising substance. One such ground beef extending hack is adding black beans into the mix. These legumes are one of the top beans you need in your pantry, and this cost-saving trick is just one more reason! The add-in will give you more burgers for your buck, thanks to the much-less-expensive beans, and you'll also get a nice fiber boost to your meal and an additional flavor.

When supplementing your ground beef, a good general rule is to substitute half of the meat called for in a recipe with the added filler. So, effectively, the quantity of beef you're working with can be doubled by adding in the same amount of black beans. You can, of course, adjust the ratio for more or less meat to suit your tastes and desire for cost savings.

To incorporate the legumes — either canned or home-cooked — mash them, but not to the point that they become a paste. There should still be substantial bean bits remaining, mimicking the meat's texture. Remember to implement an important step before adding canned beans, which is draining and rinsing them. For both homemade and canned, you should remove excess moisture before combining with the meat. Once drained, you can pat them dry with a paper towel. Alternatively, the cooked beans can be dried for a short time in an oven and then pulsed in a blender or food processor, rather than mashed by hand, before being incorporated into the ground beef.