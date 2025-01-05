France's Take On Ravioli Dates Back To The 13th Century

When most people think of ravioli, Italy is usually the first country that comes to mind. However, France offers its own take on the dish with Ravioles du Dauphiné, a specialty that has been enjoyed for centuries. This delicious French creation holds a rich history and deserves a place on your radar.

What sets Ravioles du Dauphiné apart is its soft texture, created by using French cooking techniques that are found in many other traditional French dishes, making these small pasta squares practically dissolve in your mouth. While often compared to Italian ravioli, their history extends back even further, potentially to Roman times with a dish known as "rissole." The term "raviole" emerged in the Dauphiné region in Southeastern France around the 13th century, predating documented mentions of Italian ravioli by about a hundred years.

Nowadays, Ravioles du Dauphiné is celebrated as a regional treasure. The dish has been awarded the prestigious Label Rouge (LR) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) certifications that are not just fancy titles but guarantees of quality and authenticity. These labels ensure that the ravioles are made following methods within the Dauphiné region, protecting the dish's heritage and connection to its home.