The Key Ingredient For A Better Topping On Boxed Mac And Cheese Is In Your Pantry
Macaroni and cheese is, undoubtedly, one of the great American comfort foods. While it's certainly nice to make the best mac and cheese from a recipe, the quick and easy boxed version still manages to hit the spot every time: rich, creamy, and ready in minutes. However, if you wish you could add some contrasting texture to go with the soft noodles and sauce, try adding Cheez-Its to your boxed macaroni and cheese.
Just grab your favorite flavor of these cheesy crackers, crush them up, and sprinkle them over the top of your prepared mac and cheese right in the bowl. Cheez-Its are the perfect addition because you may already have them on hand — and due to the extra cheese flavor, of course. The crunchy texture and baked flavor also emulate the crispy cheese top layer on an oven-baked dish of mac. The result is a chewy, crunchy, salty, cheesy spoonful of comfort that you'll want to enjoy on repeat.
Original cheddar Cheez-Its work great here, but the Extra Toasty or Smoked Cheddar versions deliver even more browned and savory flavors, while Italian Four Cheese really packs a punch. For a similarly cheesy crunch, try crushed Goldfish crackers instead.
More additions to take boxed mac and cheese to the next level
There's a whole world of delicious ingredients to upgrade boxed mac and cheese, many of which you probably already have in your pantry or fridge. For a touch of crispy texture and extra buttery flavor, crushed saltines or Ritz crackers work beautifully as a topping. Or, saute breadcrumbs or crushed crackers (Cheez-Its or otherwise) in melted butter, spread the mixture over the top of your prepared mac, and broil it. You can even mix in some shredded cheese with the crumb mixture — it will come out of the oven crispy and buttery on top and thick and gooey underneath, just like the from-scratch stuff from a BBQ joint or steakhouse.
If you're looking for a spicy, vinegary boost, try mixing in some hot sauce, Buffalo wing sauce, sriracha, or barbecue sauce. From there, you can make it a whole meal by adding a protein like shredded chicken or cooked bacon pieces. Using French onion mix soup as a secret ingredient in your mac is another way to go for savory tang. Just mix in half of the cheese powder from the packet and a couple tablespoons of the mix, to ensure the flavor is balanced. You can also mix in Italian herbs, pickled jalapeños, or even canned tuna. Boxed mac and cheese is your canvas, and the pantry and fridge hold your artist's palette of flavors.