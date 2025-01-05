The Key Ingredient For A Better Topping On Boxed Mac And Cheese Is In Your Pantry

Macaroni and cheese is, undoubtedly, one of the great American comfort foods. While it's certainly nice to make the best mac and cheese from a recipe, the quick and easy boxed version still manages to hit the spot every time: rich, creamy, and ready in minutes. However, if you wish you could add some contrasting texture to go with the soft noodles and sauce, try adding Cheez-Its to your boxed macaroni and cheese.

Just grab your favorite flavor of these cheesy crackers, crush them up, and sprinkle them over the top of your prepared mac and cheese right in the bowl. Cheez-Its are the perfect addition because you may already have them on hand — and due to the extra cheese flavor, of course. The crunchy texture and baked flavor also emulate the crispy cheese top layer on an oven-baked dish of mac. The result is a chewy, crunchy, salty, cheesy spoonful of comfort that you'll want to enjoy on repeat.

Original cheddar Cheez-Its work great here, but the Extra Toasty or Smoked Cheddar versions deliver even more browned and savory flavors, while Italian Four Cheese really packs a punch. For a similarly cheesy crunch, try crushed Goldfish crackers instead.