The Specialized Molds You Need To Make Clear Ice

When it comes to making cocktails, the devil is in the details. Each drink usually only holds just a few ounces of liquid, so every ingredient from the choice of bitters in an old fashioned to the ice in a classic sazerac is important. Crafty bartenders and drinks enthusiasts have introduced us to a lot of different types of ice in the past decade, but none is probably more visually stunning than clear ice.

To find out more about how to make clear ice at home, we asked Rhon Romero, head bartender for HALL and odo Lounge in New York City about the secrets behind your favorite bartender's favorite ice, and it's actually simpler than you might think. The most important piece of the puzzle, according to Romero, is to buy a specialized ice tray that's called a directional freezing mold.

"Directional freezing is similar to how a lake freezes in the winter when cold air freezes above the lake causing the water at [the] top to freeze first," said Romero. "Great for a small-scale bar or home use." The science behind directional freezing molds is pretty simple. Basically, they're designed so that the water doesn't freeze all at once. They each have an insulated layer of water on the bottom or to the side of the cube area of the mold, which doesn't freeze at the same time as the cubes. This way, the ice freezes from the top or one side first, which allows the ice crystals to line up and force the cloudiness out of the warmer edge of the cubes.