The Martini That Was Invented On A Movie Set By Elizabeth Taylor And Rock Hudson

Old Hollywood icons Rock Hudson and Elizabeth Taylor, who became close friends while working on the 1955 film "Giant", shared a duo of predilections: chocolate and martinis. And, in a moment of inspiration, they decided to mix the two ingredients. A simple combination of chocolate liqueur, chocolate syrup, and vodka created by two movie stars became a celebrity in its own right: the chocolate martini. In the 1950s, vodka was all the rage, and it quickly became the spirit of choice in martinis. Thanks to its smooth, odorless, flavorless character, the neutral spirit was a natural delivery system for other flavors — like chocolate. (Today, vodka is considered far from flavorless, as producers celebrate the differences created by the base distillate and the distillation process.)

As for chocolate liqueur, it was created possibly as early as the 1600s, and today, there are multiple brands to choose from. If you want to avoid the sometimes-cloying quality of this type of liqueur, look for crème de cacao, a smooth, but less sweet style. Crème de cacao is a key component in dessert cocktails like the Brandy Alexander and the Grasshopper, so it's a natural fit for the chocolate martini. It even works to add pizzazz to a Negroni or an old-fashioned, both of which are more spirit-forward. Considering that flavored, vodka-based martini cocktails — the appletini, the cosmopolitan, or the espresso martini — wouldn't have their heyday until the 1980s and 1990s, Taylor and Hudson were clearly ahead of their time.