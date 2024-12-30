The Fascinating Tennessee Origins Of The Moon Pie

When you think of Tennessee, you probably picture loads of country music, the Smoky Mountains, and copious amounts of Nashville-style hot chicken. But did you know that the moon pie dessert also comes from the Volunteer State?

This sweet treat — marshmallow sandwiched between graham crackers and dipped in chocolate — actually goes all the way back to 1917. According to MoonPie, a Kentucky coal miner approached a traveling salesman for the Chattanooga Baking Company, questioning why there wasn't a confection that was "as big as the moon." Thus, the company was inspired and the MoonPie was born. The indulgence quickly became a hit, due to its deliciousness and reasonable price (a MoonPie and an RC Cola was only 10 cents back in the day). Several other historical events, like World War II and the subsequent baby boom, caused sales to spike and demand to increase for this dessert.

Over a century later, you can still find the original MoonPie (and several other new flavors like vanilla and banana) at drugstores and supermarkets across the country, or on Amazon. There are also variants to the OG, like the Double Decker MoonPie — two of the delectable sandwiches combined into one.