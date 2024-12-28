The Sweet Fruit You Should Pair With Roast Chicken For Italian Flair

There's nothing more classic than a roast chicken. While even Ina Garten says it's the simplest dish in the world to cook, that doesn't mean you can't elevate it with different secret ingredients and flavors. One of our favorite methods is to take a cue from Italians and use a beloved fruit to upgrade this homey dish: grapes.

While grapes may not be the first fruit that comes to mind to pair with chicken, it actually makes a ton of sense when you think about it. For instance, everybody loves a red wine reduction paired with poultry, and since wine is mostly made of grapes, it's only logical that tossing some into your recipe would work out, too. Just make sure you're using seedless grapes when cooking so that you and your guests can eat dinner without worrying about any unwanted morsels.

When making roast chicken with grapes, there are two techniques that you can choose from. The first is to roast or saute the fruit on the side, allowing them to soften and reduce with some onions and herbs — or completely on their own. Once the chicken is ready, spoon the roasted grapes on top of the poultry before serving the meal. The other method is to roast the grapes alongside the chicken, allowing the bird to soak up some of the sweet flavor while cooking. Both ways produce delicious results, so it's really a matter of preference. The former will mean you have a couple of extra dishes to clean up, however.