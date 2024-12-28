The Sweet Fruit You Should Pair With Roast Chicken For Italian Flair
There's nothing more classic than a roast chicken. While even Ina Garten says it's the simplest dish in the world to cook, that doesn't mean you can't elevate it with different secret ingredients and flavors. One of our favorite methods is to take a cue from Italians and use a beloved fruit to upgrade this homey dish: grapes.
While grapes may not be the first fruit that comes to mind to pair with chicken, it actually makes a ton of sense when you think about it. For instance, everybody loves a red wine reduction paired with poultry, and since wine is mostly made of grapes, it's only logical that tossing some into your recipe would work out, too. Just make sure you're using seedless grapes when cooking so that you and your guests can eat dinner without worrying about any unwanted morsels.
When making roast chicken with grapes, there are two techniques that you can choose from. The first is to roast or saute the fruit on the side, allowing them to soften and reduce with some onions and herbs — or completely on their own. Once the chicken is ready, spoon the roasted grapes on top of the poultry before serving the meal. The other method is to roast the grapes alongside the chicken, allowing the bird to soak up some of the sweet flavor while cooking. Both ways produce delicious results, so it's really a matter of preference. The former will mean you have a couple of extra dishes to clean up, however.
What to serve with roast chicken and grapes
When serving roast chicken with grapes, it's a good idea to prepare side dishes that work well with the sweet and savory star of the show. For example, wild mushroom risotto with red wine would be a delicious counterpart, with the wine in the risotto pairing nicely with the roasted grapes. Keep in mind that this has the potential to be a little too sweet, so reducing the wine in the risotto could be an idea to cut down on that flavor note, but it's not required.
You can also make garlic mashed potatoes to soak up the gorgeous sweetness of the fruit, or crispy roasted potatoes if you prefer a bit of texture. Additionally, a creamy polenta would balance the dish out perfectly thanks to the mild flavor that would work well alongside the sweet stickiness of the grapes. When it comes to veggies, roasted broccoli, grilled asparagus, or garlic green beans would all make delicious pairings. Just hold off on using bold seasonings so that the main course can shine.