What Is Sizzle Steak (And Why Should You Rethink Buying It)

It's hard not to love a juicy bite of prime-cut steak, but it's easy not to love how pricey they can be. Even if you're grilling your steak at home, it can be hard to find packaged cuts from the grocery store that don't break the bank. While there are some budget-friendly steaks worth buying, there are also plenty to avoid. On today's chopping block: the sizzle steak.

Even the name sizzle steak sounds more like an advertisement than a serious cut of meat; unfortunately, its price isn't enough to redeem it compared to other store-bought options. Also known as "sizzler" steaks, this cut of meat comes from the sirloin portion of the cow, near the rump, and is notoriously dense and chewy. These steaks are cheap and cook quickly because they're very thinly sliced to compensate for their thickness. However, this thinness makes them prone to drying out during cooking.

Sizzle steaks can be eaten in a variety of ways, including as strips or piled onto sandwich bread, and they pair well with a juicy marinade. Still, the cut is so high-maintenance that it's hard to justify buying them. While a sizzle steak's unique thin slices and low prices may seem appealing, there are better steaks that give you more bang for your buck.