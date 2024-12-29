What Is Sizzle Steak (And Why Should You Rethink Buying It)
It's hard not to love a juicy bite of prime-cut steak, but it's easy not to love how pricey they can be. Even if you're grilling your steak at home, it can be hard to find packaged cuts from the grocery store that don't break the bank. While there are some budget-friendly steaks worth buying, there are also plenty to avoid. On today's chopping block: the sizzle steak.
Even the name sizzle steak sounds more like an advertisement than a serious cut of meat; unfortunately, its price isn't enough to redeem it compared to other store-bought options. Also known as "sizzler" steaks, this cut of meat comes from the sirloin portion of the cow, near the rump, and is notoriously dense and chewy. These steaks are cheap and cook quickly because they're very thinly sliced to compensate for their thickness. However, this thinness makes them prone to drying out during cooking.
Sizzle steaks can be eaten in a variety of ways, including as strips or piled onto sandwich bread, and they pair well with a juicy marinade. Still, the cut is so high-maintenance that it's hard to justify buying them. While a sizzle steak's unique thin slices and low prices may seem appealing, there are better steaks that give you more bang for your buck.
What to buy instead of sizzle steaks
When looking to replace your sizzle steak, there are a few factors to consider. First, try finding a steak from a similar part of the cow — in this case, the sirloin. A signature sirloin steak is one of the most popular cuts, known for its well-rounded flavor and tenderness. Although the sizzle steak comes from the same section of the cow, a regular sirloin is a thicker cut that results in a juicier finish since it doesn't dry out as quickly. Sirloin steaks are often more expensive than sizzle steaks in-store, but they remain relatively affordable and are worth the extra dollars per pound for their tenderness. Trust us: In this battle of cheap versus expensive steak cuts, you'll notice the difference and choose the sirloin.
Another option to consider when replacing a sizzle steak is to look for other thin cuts that are both affordable and of better quality. Cuts like skirt steak and flank steak are thin yet still thick and fatty enough to deliver the juicy texture we all love. These cuts are renowned for being some of the best steaks once you know how to cook them. Opting for a different thin cut can give you the same effect as a sizzle steak without the hassle of high-maintenance cooking or dry bites. With so many tasty alternatives that are still budget-friendly, even a store-bought steak can taste restaurant-made.