The Must-Have Tool For Perfectly Smooth Pasta Sauce

If smooth pasta sauce is a priority in your household, there is almost zero technique needed to use a flat whisk. All you have to do is smush it around in the saucepan until the lumps are gone. The loops are thin enough that they'll slice right through stubborn chunks of tomato. Even better, you can test the finished product by swishing the whisk around and lifting it up from time to time; if the loops pick up any chunks, keep mashing until the tool comes out clean.

Smoothing out a basic tomato sauce isn't the only trick you can pull off with a flat whisk, either. It's a whiz at mixing roux and milk for béchamel sauce, and can pull a pan sauce together in seconds. You can also use it like a spatula to lift saucy foods out of a pan, like raviolis or delicate fish, and then double back to the pot to stir the sauce, and it's stellar for making scrambled eggs. So don't worry about a flat whisk taking up space in your kitchen drawers as a one-use gadget; not only will it up your pasta sauce game, you'll reach for it more often than you think.