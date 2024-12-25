The Spice Bottle Hack For Easy Dispensing And Less Shaking
There comes a time in every spice bottle's life where the contents clump together and become nearly impossible to dispense. As frustrating as that is, there's an even more frustrating solution, because it is so simple. Take a second spice bottle and rub it against the bottom of the spice bottle you want to use. Yeah, really, that's it. This hack has done the rounds online and is, understandably, changing lives.
Most spice bottles are ridged at the bottom and this allows friction to keep them stable on a counter or other flat, smooth surface. But these ridges serve another purpose. Rubbing two of them together causes a lot of vibrations in the bottle which in turn loosens the contents inside, even those that are clumped together and somehow immune to shaking. For those of us who have tried hitting the bottom (which is probably all of us at some point), we know that this "technique" does embarrassingly little. The success is all in the vibrations. Using your hand to rub the bottom of the spice bottle may help, but ideally you need something that also has ridges, as they fit together better.
How to prevent spices from clumping
Moisture is the culprit of spices clumping together and it's easier for it to get into your spice jars than you think. Even spice bottles that have sealed lids or that nifty plastic sifter that prevents mess will eventually succumb to moisture because spices are keen to soak it up. Spices are hygroscopic, meaning that they readily interact with and absorb moisture from the air. This makes clumping inevitable, though there are definitely steps you can take to delay this process.
Firstly, as per Alton Brown himself, store your spices properly. Brown is a fan of metal containers over glass ones, and recommends keeping them in room temperature cupboards. Many people tend to keep their spice rack near the stove, readily available as you cook. While this placement is convenient, it's penny-wise but pound-foolish. Steam from your stove is a surefire catalyst for spices clumping thanks to all that moisture entering the air. A dark, room-temperature environment is the perfect stabilizer to keep your spices fresh for as long as possible. Additionally, try to avoid sticking spoons or fingers in the jar to loosen the spices. It's unhygienic and encourages cross-contamination, and you probably should be cleaning out your spice jars more regularly in any case.