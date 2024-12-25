The Spice Bottle Hack For Easy Dispensing And Less Shaking

There comes a time in every spice bottle's life where the contents clump together and become nearly impossible to dispense. As frustrating as that is, there's an even more frustrating solution, because it is so simple. Take a second spice bottle and rub it against the bottom of the spice bottle you want to use. Yeah, really, that's it. This hack has done the rounds online and is, understandably, changing lives.

Most spice bottles are ridged at the bottom and this allows friction to keep them stable on a counter or other flat, smooth surface. But these ridges serve another purpose. Rubbing two of them together causes a lot of vibrations in the bottle which in turn loosens the contents inside, even those that are clumped together and somehow immune to shaking. For those of us who have tried hitting the bottom (which is probably all of us at some point), we know that this "technique" does embarrassingly little. The success is all in the vibrations. Using your hand to rub the bottom of the spice bottle may help, but ideally you need something that also has ridges, as they fit together better.