Which Spices Does The Pioneer Woman Use In Her Chicken Pot Pie Filling?
In one of "Weird Al" Yankovic's comedic songs notably named "Chicken Pot Pie," he sings, "If there's one thing in the world that I like better than a corned beef on rye, it's chicken pot pie." This classic dish, known for its flaky exterior and hearty interior, is a household staple. It's comforting, simple, delicious, and somehow feels like you are getting a hug while you are eating it. But want to know how to make it even better? Ree Drummond, known as the Pioneer Woman, adds a selection of spices to the filling.
When preparing the filling for the pie (typically consisting of butter, chicken, vegetables, broth), Drummond incorporates a ¼ teaspoon turmeric and then sprinkles salt, pepper, and chopped thyme to her taste preferences. These additions will give the flavor a boost, and the turmeric will give the broth a delightfully rich color.
Furthermore, Drummond suggests adding in a ¼ cup of flour to the chicken and vegetables (before pouring in the broth), claiming it will result in a filling at peak thickness and creaminess. Also, not in the mood to cook chicken and bake the pie? No problem. Drummond recommends using a rotisserie chicken instead.
Other secrets to delectable chicken pot pie
Beyond the Pioneer Woman's recommendations for achieving scrumptious chicken pot pie, there are additional tips you can use when making it at home. First, did you ever think about adding an often discarded ingredient, like chicken skin? By searing the skin in a sauté pan, it will stick to the pan and create a fond (browned pieces of food, working as a foundation of flavor) that is the perfect base for your pot pie filling.
Even though a chicken pot pie is a tried-and-true dish, the ingredients can get a little repetitive time after time. So, to surprise your taste buds, why not try tossing in some bacon bits? Or what about caramelized onions? Mushrooms? Anything savory that will complement the other traditional aspects of the pie will be sure to give it the extra oomph it deserves.
The classic presentation of a chicken pot pie is typically in a pie dish or cast-iron skillet, but if you want to mix it up, opt in for making chicken pot pie empanadas! With either a homemade crust or a store-bought alternative, roll it out, and cut into 3-4 inch circles. Then take a scoop of the filling, place in the center of each circle, and fold each one into a half-moon shape, pinching on the curved side. Brush on some egg wash, place in the oven, and voila. The same delicious and nostalgic ingredients, but with a modern appearance.