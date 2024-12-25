Which Spices Does The Pioneer Woman Use In Her Chicken Pot Pie Filling?

In one of "Weird Al" Yankovic's comedic songs notably named "Chicken Pot Pie," he sings, "If there's one thing in the world that I like better than a corned beef on rye, it's chicken pot pie." This classic dish, known for its flaky exterior and hearty interior, is a household staple. It's comforting, simple, delicious, and somehow feels like you are getting a hug while you are eating it. But want to know how to make it even better? Ree Drummond, known as the Pioneer Woman, adds a selection of spices to the filling.

When preparing the filling for the pie (typically consisting of butter, chicken, vegetables, broth), Drummond incorporates a ¼ teaspoon turmeric and then sprinkles salt, pepper, and chopped thyme to her taste preferences. These additions will give the flavor a boost, and the turmeric will give the broth a delightfully rich color.

Furthermore, Drummond suggests adding in a ¼ cup of flour to the chicken and vegetables (before pouring in the broth), claiming it will result in a filling at peak thickness and creaminess. Also, not in the mood to cook chicken and bake the pie? No problem. Drummond recommends using a rotisserie chicken instead.