Here's How To Freeze Peaches Without Them Clumping Together

Peach season never has to come to an end so long as you know how you properly store them. We mean, after you've put in all the hard work on learning how to choose the tastiest peaches at the grocery store, why not have the ability to put those to use all year long? The best way to keep them fresh is to, of course, keep them in the freezer where they'll last for about three months. The issue here is that many people just slice their peaches and throw them into a zip-close bag, only to find a clumpy mess when they try to take them out. But don't worry, we know the best way to make sure this doesn't happen to you: flash freeze them.

For the home cook, flash freezing means that you freeze food in individual portions (usually laid out on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet), and then store those frozen pieces in an airtight container or freezer bag. This method results in pieces that don't clump together. When it comes to your peaches, slice them, toss them in a little bit of lemon juice to help preserve their color, and then flash freeze them for about three hours, or until completely frozen. Once ready, you can store them in your airtight container of choice, and let them hang out in the freezer until needed. Note that you can freeze whole peaches as is. They'll just need to be thawed before use.