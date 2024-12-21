The Festive Addition You Need For Your Next Margarita

There's never a wrong time to make a margarita, but there are ways to upgrade your cocktail when it's time to get into the holiday spirit. We can all appreciate a festive flair in our cocktails when the holiday season rolls around, but unfortunately, not all of us have the time to recreate complex TikTok hacks like rosemary Christmas tree cocktails. To get the scoop on perfecting our holiday margaritas, Food Republic spoke to Claire Marin, the owner and head distiller at Catskill Provisions Distillery, makers of Pollinator Spirits.

For those looking to add a little extra merriment to their drink without stressing over-complicated flavor additions and fancy garnishes, reach for the cranberries. The cocktail expert told Food Republic, "Cranberries are a holiday classic and can be very tasty in the right beverage. They carry sweetness, acidity, and a brightness that is unique." When it comes to margaritas, cranberry juice offers a complimentary flavor profile that works well with the drink's inherent sourness and acidity levels. A cranberry margarita also doubles as the perfect cocktail to make in a big batch for your next holiday party.

When you're looking for fun and festive visuals, fresh cranberries look a whole lot like holly berries — just add a mint leaf to your fruit garnish and you have a picturesque holiday drink. Marin also shared that the powerful flavors and bright color in cranberries make it a great ingredient to use when making non-alcoholic beverages that still look festive and fun.