The Secret Ingredient For A Bold And Delicious Pasta Salad

Pasta salad is basically a blank canvas for creativity, but it often shows up on the table with a boring mix of noodles, veggies, and seasonings. Sure, you can kick it up by incorporating a few less common ingredients or using the best noodle shapes for your dressing to cling to — but there's one simple spice that can make your next bowl of chilled pasta goodness the talk of the party: curry powder.

While there are countless curry varieties, common yellow curry powder is easy to find on grocery store shelves worldwide and should become your go-to way to amp up your pasta salad. Each yellow curry mix varies, but expect a base of earthy turmeric and cumin, some spicy chili peppers, and rich, nutty coriander seeds. In addition to those spices, you'll find others that range from fenugreek and paprika to mustard seeds or cayenne. You might also taste warm flavors like cinnamon, nutmeg, or cloves.

Adding a few dashes of curry to your pasta salad can add depth, spiciness, and a comforting warmth. If you prefer a vinaigrette-style dressing, sprinkle it into olive oil and vinegar, or make a creamy pasta salad by stirring the curry into mayo, Greek yogurt, or sour cream. Toss it with the noodles and other ingredients for an extra lively side dish or light meal.