The Most Festive (And Budget-Friendly) Way To Add Fizz To Your Christmas Punch

Nothing says Christmas like a flavorful festive punch — and that's especially true if it's a special sparkling concoction. But before you splash out on copious Champagne, it's worth trying an alternative according to Claire Marin, the owner and head distiller at Catskill Provisions Distillery, makers of Pollinator Spirits. "I'm one for cava as it's drier than prosecco and easier on the pocketbook than Champagne," she told Food Republic.

While cava is different from Champagne, since the two use different grapes, they are actually produced in a similar way. Champagne is made in the Méthode Champenoise, and cava also follows this traditional method, which means in both cases that the second fermentation takes place in the bottle, unlike prosecco where it takes place in a tank. The result is that Spanish cava and French Champagne have smaller, stronger bubbles than their Italian counterpart — and this works beautifully in a punch where they are robust enough to handle an array of different ingredients such as spirits, juices, or mixers. Not only that, those bubbles last longer without going flat — perfect for a party.

Another key advantage of cava over Champagne is the price, as it's often much more affordable in larger quantities when making batch cocktails for a party, including big bowls of punch. "There are really great options in this category," said Marin — which means you can easily choose a sparkler to rival Champagne for a price to suit your budget.