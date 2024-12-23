How Can You Tell When Shirred Eggs Are Finished Cooking?

Shirred eggs are often overlooked among the many ways to make eggs since they're so different from scrambled, fried, poached, and other more common preparations. These custardy baked eggs that were a favorite of cooking legend Julia Child can be a delicious addition to your rotation, elegant enough for a fancy brunch, yet so simple you can make them any day.

This creamy and savory dish that has its roots in France gets its name from the shirrer, a flat-bottomed dish that was traditionally used to cook the eggs. Customary now are ramekins, which are small, high-sided bowls used for cooking and serving, creating individual portions of one or two eggs. Heavy cream is the key ingredient that makes shirred eggs so rich and delectable. A small amount goes in the bottom of a buttered ramekin before the eggs are added or poured on top of them after, and parmesan cheese is commonly sprinkled on top before they go in the oven.

Different recipes call for oven temperatures that range from about 325-425 degrees Fahrenheit, with cooking times of around 10 minutes. But whatever the directions, don't wander too far. Give the eggs a look early to be safe, and pull them out once the whites are no longer clear and the eggs are set but still move a little if you give the ramekin a shake. The eggs will be silken and luscious with a soft and slightly runny yolk that you can dip into with crusty French bread or fresh toast.